Italian caught at Swiss border with 50 kg of gold

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian tax police have seized 50 kg (110 lb) of gold from an Italian businessman at the Swiss border.

The gold, worth around 2 million euros ($2.5 million), was found in a hidden compartment in his car last Thursday, the police said on Monday.

The man and his daughter, who was also in the car, were both charged with smuggling.

Italians have billions of euros in undeclared wealth stashed in Switzerland - funds that Italy is trying to have the Swiss authorities tax retroactively.

Many have also bought gold as a refuge from a worsening European debt crisis.