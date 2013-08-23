FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venice gondolier in fatal crash tests positive for drugs
August 23, 2013 / 4:52 PM / in 4 years

Venice gondolier in fatal crash tests positive for drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A gondolier involved in a crash on Venice’s Grand Canal that left a German dead and his three-year-old daughter seriously injured has tested positive for drugs, police said on Friday.

The man was under the influence of cocaine and hashish, according to tests taken after the collision between his gondola and a ferry, Venice police said, confirming a report by Ansa news agency.

The man had been giving the German family of five a tour of the historic city’s canals when the accident happened. The German man appears to have been crushed between the two boats near the famous Rialto bridge.

A probe into the incident had been focused on the captain of the ferry and on those of two other ferries maneuvering nearby, but now the gondolier is also under investigation, a police spokesman said.

The gondolier and his lawyer were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Andrew Roche

