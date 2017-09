Italian Prime Minister-designate Matteo Renzi listens to reporters' questions at the end of consultations with leaders of Italian parties at the Parliament in Rome February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s prime minister-designate Matteo Renzi will see President Giorgio Napolitano on Friday and present the head of state with his list of cabinet ministers, a source in Renzi’s center-left Democratic Party said.

The move means Renzi’s government could be sworn in over the weekend at the latest. Renzi has said he wants to go before parliament on Monday for a confidence vote.