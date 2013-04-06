Italy economy minister to discuss new decree with EU Commissioner: source

Italy's Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli speaks during a conversation with journalists on the second day of the G20 at a hotel in Mexico City November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli will meet with the European Union’s economics affairs chief Olli Rehn in Brussels on Monday to explain a new government decree to pay state debts to private firms, a government source said on Saturday.

Italy’s caretaker cabinet on Saturday said it had approved a decree to pay some 40 billion euros of the state’s debts to private companies over the next 12 months, seeking to provide businesses with vital liquidity and help tackle a deep recession.