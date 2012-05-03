Gunman at Italian tax office surrenders to police

Italian Carabinieri with bulletproof vests stand in front of the office of Equitalia in the northern Italian city of Bergamo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME (Reuters) - A man armed with a rifle and two pistols who took hostages at a tax collection office near the northern Italian city of Bergamo on Thursday surrendered after a five-hour standoff, police said.

The incident occurred at the local office of Equitalia, which collects fines and taxes.

The man, who police identified only as Luigi, initially took 15 hostages, and even fired one shot. After less than an hour he released all but one hostage, and began talks with police.

The man shouted that he was in financial trouble and threatened to shoot himself, the state news agency ANSA reported earlier.