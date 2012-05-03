FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunman at Italian tax office surrenders to police
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 3, 2012 / 7:47 PM / 5 years ago

Gunman at Italian tax office surrenders to police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian Carabinieri with bulletproof vests stand in front of the office of Equitalia in the northern Italian city of Bergamo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME (Reuters) - A man armed with a rifle and two pistols who took hostages at a tax collection office near the northern Italian city of Bergamo on Thursday surrendered after a five-hour standoff, police said.

The incident occurred at the local office of Equitalia, which collects fines and taxes.

The man, who police identified only as Luigi, initially took 15 hostages, and even fired one shot. After less than an hour he released all but one hostage, and began talks with police.

The man shouted that he was in financial trouble and threatened to shoot himself, the state news agency ANSA reported earlier.

Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi; Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.