Italian marine Salvatore Girone can return home: India
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#World News
May 2, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

Italian marine Salvatore Girone can return home: India

Italian sailors Salvatore Girone (R) and Massimiliano Latorre leave the police commissioner office in the southern Indian city of Kochi January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Italian marine Salvatore Girone, one of two sailors under investigation over the killing of two Indian fishermen during an anti-piracy mission in 2012, can return home, the Indian foreign ministry said on Monday.

A U.N. arbitration court hearing the case ruled earlier that India should release Girone, who has been detained in Delhi for more than four years.

“While remaining under the authority of the Supreme Court of India, he may return to Italy for the duration of the present arbitration,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

“The Tribunal confirmed Italy’s obligation to return him to India in case it was found that India had jurisdiction over him in respect of the incident.”

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
