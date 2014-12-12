FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy final November HICP revised up slightly
#Business News
December 12, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

Italy final November HICP revised up slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Italian EU harmonized consumer prices (HICP) fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in November and were up 0.3 percent year-on-year, national statistics office ISTAT said on Friday, revising up a preliminary estimate.

ISTAT previously reported a 0.3 percent month-on-month decline and a 0.2 percent rise in the HICP index.

However the data showed an environment of very low inflation continues to weigh on the eurozone’s third-largest economy, which is heading for a third consecutive year of contraction amid warnings that it risks tipping into outright deflation.

Rises in prices for fresh food and other items were partially balanced by sharper falls in energy prices from the previous month, ISTAT said.

ISTAT confirmed preliminary data for the main domestic price index (NIC), which fell 0.2 percent on the month and rose 0.2 percent on an annual basis.

Reporting by James Mackenzie

Reporting by James Mackenzie
