Pietro Ingrao, Italian communist leader, dies at 100

ROME (Reuters) - Pietro Ingrao, one of the most influential leaders of Italy’s communist party, died on Sunday, Italian media reported. He was 100.

Ingrao joined the Italian Communist Party (PCI) in the midst of World War Two, becoming an anti-fascist partisan. After the war, when the PCI grew into the biggest communist party in Western Europe, Ingrao championed the bloc’s Marxist left.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who is in New York to attend meetings at the United Nations, called Ingrao “one of the most uncomfortable and lucid witnesses of the 20th century, of the left, and of our country,” Corriere della Sera daily said on its Web site.

Ingrao was a member of parliament from 1948 to 1992, was editor-in-chief of the party newspaper, l‘Unita, for a decade, and president of the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of parliament, from 1976 to 1979.