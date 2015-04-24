FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's market watchdog to investigate fake Intesa statement
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
April 24, 2015 / 5:37 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's market watchdog to investigate fake Intesa statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s market watchdog Consob is investigating a fake statement issued on Friday in the name of Intesa Sanpaolo announcing the resignation of the bank’s chief executive, a Consob spokesman said.

The spokesman said Consob was investigating whether the incident could represent market abuse in the form of manipulated information.

Intesa Sanpaolo said in a press release the statement was “totally false and groundless” and said it was considering legal action.

“Intesa Sanpaolo has instructed the managers responsible for the Group’s IT security to collect all the elements useful to identify the persons who have conceived and carried out this serious act,” it said.

Intesa’s shares fell as much as 1.8 percent during Friday’s trading session, which traders said was in response to the fake statement. They closed 1 percent higher.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Valentina Za. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.