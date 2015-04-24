Italy's market watchdog to investigate fake Intesa statement

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s market watchdog Consob is investigating a fake statement issued on Friday in the name of Intesa Sanpaolo announcing the resignation of the bank’s chief executive, a Consob spokesman said.

The spokesman said Consob was investigating whether the incident could represent market abuse in the form of manipulated information.

Intesa Sanpaolo said in a press release the statement was “totally false and groundless” and said it was considering legal action.

“Intesa Sanpaolo has instructed the managers responsible for the Group’s IT security to collect all the elements useful to identify the persons who have conceived and carried out this serious act,” it said.

Intesa’s shares fell as much as 1.8 percent during Friday’s trading session, which traders said was in response to the fake statement. They closed 1 percent higher.