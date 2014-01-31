FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Far-right Italian suspected of sending pigs' heads to synagogue
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
January 31, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 4 years ago

Far-right Italian suspected of sending pigs' heads to synagogue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian police have identified a far-right radical they suspect of sending pigs heads last week to Rome’s Grand Synagogue, Israeli embassy and a museum with a Holocaust exhibition, authorities said on Friday.

Police said the 29-year-old Roman, whom they did not name, had links to far-right political groups and planned to found a new one. Anti-terrorism police were investigating him and charges were being prepared, they said.

The man has not been taken into custody for sending the parcels in the run-up to International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, they added.

Officials said that anti-Semitic graffiti were also scrawled on the walls of a municipal building in the city last Friday.

Nicola Zingaretti, president of Lazio region including Rome, called the sending of pigs’ heads “a vile and cowardly act that offends the Jewish community and all Romans on the eve of the memorial day.”

Like other European countries, Italy, whose fascist government was an ally of Nazi Germany during World War Two, has seen sporadic acts of anti-Semitism in recent years although mainstream political leaders have always firmly condemned them.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.