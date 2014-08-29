FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy July jobless rate rises to 12.6 percent
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Italy July jobless rate rises to 12.6 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Unemployed Henok Mulugeta, 28, (C), of Ethiopia, plays soccer with his friends in the building where he lives with his girlfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME, (Reuters) - Italy’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose in July to 12.6 percent from 12.3 percent the previous month, data showed on Friday.

July’s figure was above the median estimate of 12.3 percent forecast by a Reuters survey of eight analysts. The disappointing data followed an unexpected fall in the jobless rate in June.

The overall employment rate dropped slightly to 55.6 percent in July from 55.7 percent in June.

Unemployment in Italy, which slid into a triple-dip recession in the second quarter of this year, has been rising steadily since early 2011, when it was below 8 percent.

Youth unemployment fell to 42.9 percent in July, its lowest since March, after hitting a record high in the previous month. Unemployment among 15-24 year-olds had run at 43.7 percent in June, the highest level since the data series began in 1977.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has said that creating jobs, especially for young people, is the top priority of his government. Renzi is due to unveil a raft of measures aimed at reviving Italy’s moribund economy later on Friday.

In July, 69,000 more people were out of work compared with the previous month, ISTAT said.

Reporting by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.