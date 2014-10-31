Italy Sept jobless rate edges up to 12.6 percent from revised 12.5 percent in Aug

(Reuters) - Italy’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 12.6 percent in September, just a notch above the revised 12.5 percent rate in August, remaining at a level last seen in the 1970s, data showed on Friday.

The August jobless rate was revised up from a previously reported 12.3 percent, national statistics office ISTAT said.

Unemployment has been rising since Italy’s economy, the euro zone’s third biggest, entered a slump three years ago. Gross domestic product has not expanded since 2011.

The September figure was higher than a median forecast for a 12.4 percent jobless rate in a Reuters survey.

Youth unemployment, measuring job-seekers between 15 and 24 years old, was 42.9 percent in September, down slightly from a record high in August, which was revised slightly lower to 43.7 percent.

Both the overall jobless rate and the youth jobless rate are near highs recorded in 1977, when the data were first collected.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has proposed reforming the country’s rigid labor rules as a way to create jobs, but he is facing stiff resistance from labor unions and some of his own Democratic Party lawmakers.

The country’s biggest union, CGIL, staged a massive protest against the labor reform at the weekend, and tensions ran high this week as steel workers facing layoffs clashed with police during a march in the capital.

The employment rate was 55.9 percent compared with 55.6 percent in August.