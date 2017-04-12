MILAN Italy is on the road to recovery and it is unthinkable it could leave the euro, the head of the European Union's executive arm Jean-Claude Juncker told La Repubblica newspaper on Wednesday.

In an interview with the Italian daily, Juncker said he had not yet seen in detail the economic and financial document the Italian government presented on Tuesday.

"But certainly the commitment of the Italian government is going in the right direction," he said.

On Tuesday Rome approved emergency deficit cuts for this year, as promised to the European Commission.

Juncker however added that in the medium- and long-term Italy had to "decisively" reform its public finances and in particular its enormous debt.

"In the meantime let's clearly say that I rule out Italy leaving the euro."

He said he appreciated Rome's efforts to tackle its banking crisis. "We want the Italian banking system to come out of this difficult period stronger and more robust".

Asked if he trusted U.S. President Donald Trump or was scared by his actions, Juncker said he viewed Trump with "growing benevolence".

"I think he's starting to feel the breath of history," he said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)