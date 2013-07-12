FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy revokes expulsion of Kazakh oligarch's wife
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 12, 2013 / 4:58 PM / 4 years ago

Italy revokes expulsion of Kazakh oligarch's wife

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government said on Friday it would revoke a deportation order against the wife and daughter of Kazakh oligarch and dissident Mukhtar Ablyazov, criticizing serious failings in the procedure which it said was conducted without the knowledge of ministers.

A statement said the operation in which the two were expelled from Italy was in formal accordance with the law but condemned the way it was handled by officials.

“It was a grave failure not to inform the government of the entire episode, which had from the start elements and characteristics that were not ordinary,” Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s office said in the statement.

The woman, Alma Shalabayeva, and her six-year-old daughter were taken into custody by Italian police at the end of May and then put on a private plane to Kazakhstan, where she is reportedly staying with family.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.