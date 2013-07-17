Italy PM Letta backs deputy over Kazakh deportation

LONDON (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta backed his deputy Angelino Alfano, who is under fire over the deportation of the wife of a dissident Kazakh oligarch, saying on Wednesday that a police report had shown he bore no responsibility for the affair.

Speaking during a visit to London, Letta said he had read the report into the case from police chief Alessandro Pansa “which shows Alfano was not involved”.

He said he would take part in a debate in parliament on Friday on a no-confidence vote called against Alfano by opposition parties.