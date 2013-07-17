FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM Letta backs deputy over Kazakh deportation
July 17, 2013 / 3:43 PM / in 4 years

Italy PM Letta backs deputy over Kazakh deportation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta hold a joint news conference in 10 Downing Street in central London July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta backed his deputy Angelino Alfano, who is under fire over the deportation of the wife of a dissident Kazakh oligarch, saying on Wednesday that a police report had shown he bore no responsibility for the affair.

Speaking during a visit to London, Letta said he had read the report into the case from police chief Alessandro Pansa “which shows Alfano was not involved”.

He said he would take part in a debate in parliament on Friday on a no-confidence vote called against Alfano by opposition parties.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa

