FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four Italians kidnapped in Libya - Italy foreign ministry
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 20, 2015 / 6:54 AM / 2 years ago

Four Italians kidnapped in Libya - Italy foreign ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Four Italian citizens have been kidnapped Libya, the Italian foreign ministry said on Monday.

The four employees of construction company Bonatti were kidnapped near a compound owned by Italian oil and gas group Eni in the Mellitah area, the ministry said in a statement.

Italy closed its embassy in Libya in February as the North African country sunk further into violence, with two rival governments operating their own armed forces under separate parliaments, four years after a civil war that ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.