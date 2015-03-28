FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amanda Knox: 'Full of joy' after her acquittal in Italy
March 28, 2015 / 3:25 AM / 2 years ago

Amanda Knox: 'Full of joy' after her acquittal in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Amanda Knox talks to the press surrounded by family outside her mother's home in Seattle, Washington March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

(Reuters) - American Amanda Knox said outside her mother’s Seattle home on Friday night that she was “full of joy” following her acquittal by Italy’s top court for the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher.

“I‘m still absorbing the present moment, which is full of joy,” an emotional Knox told reporters at a news conference, flanked by her family.

“Meredith was my friend,” she said, battling back tears. “She deserved so much in this life.”

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
