Amanda Knox representative says 'overjoyed' after her acquittal

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A Seattle-based representative for Amanda Knox said he was “overjoyed” after her acquittal for the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher by Italy’s top court on Friday, adding that “the truth has won out.”

“I personally feel overjoyed that the truth has won out, that she is innocent,” said David Marriott, a spokesman for Knox who referred additional questions to her U.S. lawyer, calling the verdict “unexpected.”