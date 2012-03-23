Factbox: Italy's cabinet approves labor reform

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s cabinet on Friday approved a hotly contested reform of the labor market that Prime Minister Mario Monti believes can boost jobs and competitiveness but which has run into stiff opposition from political parties and trade unions.

The reform will now be presented to parliament where several parties, including the large centre-left Democratic Party (PD) that is part of Monti’s majority, have vowed to amend important parts of it that they do not like.

Italy’s largest trade union, the left-wing CGIL, has pledged protracted strikes and protests.

Here are some questions and answers about the reform:

WHY REFORM?

Monti says Italy’s labor laws give too much job protection to regular, salaried workers in companies with more than 15 employees, and virtually none to those in small firms and on temporary contracts. As a result, Italy is often said to have a “dual” labor market.

Around 90 percent of first-time contracts are short-term ones that allow employers to pay lower taxes and welfare contributions. Companies often prefer to rotate temporary workers rather than hire them permanently, meaning many young people are stuck in dead-end, short-term jobs for years.

While unions say this demonstrates the way temporary contracts are abused, employers say they are discouraged from hiring permanent workers because it is too difficult to lay them off if the business climate worsens.

The result is dismal productivity and low employment levels. Millions of discouraged Italians are not even looking for work and do not show up in unemployment statistics. Only about 57 percent of Italians of working age have a job, giving the country one of the lowest employment rates in the euro zone.

WHAT DOES MONTI PROPOSE?

The draft reform makes temporary contracts more costly for employers by raising the tax and welfare contributions they have to pay by 1.4 percentage points. The extra payments are re-imbursed if a temporary contract is made permanent.

The reform also eases firing restrictions imposed by Article 18 of the labor statute, drawn up in 1970, which forced firms with more than 15 employees to reinstate any worker ruled to have been wrongly dismissed, with full payment of lost salary.

Under the reform, firms will be able to fire individual workers for business reasons on payment of compensation.

In cases of wrongful dismissal for misconduct, it will be left up to a judge to decide if the worker should be reinstated or just receive compensation.

The compensation for wrongful dismissal can range from 15 to 27 months salary, based on the number of years worked.

Automatic reinstatement would only remain for cases of proven discrimination.

The reform also aims to introduce a special legal procedure for dismissal disputes, with the aim of speeding them up and thus reducing the uncertainty of the current system in which workers can be reinstated after years of dispute.

WHAT IS THE OBJECTION?

Trade unions and the PD say firms will invent bogus business reasons for firing workers in order to avoid the risk of having to reinstate them. They say if a judge rules that a dismissal is unjustified, for any reason, the worker should be re-instated.

WILL THE REFORM BE CHANGED?

Quite possibly. There are widespread misgivings about the proposal to allow firms more scope to fire workers for business reasons. This extends beyond the PD and the CGIL to include more moderate unions, parts of the Catholic church and several other parties in parliament.

It remains to be seen how rigid Monti will be in defending the reform in its current form, and whether the political parties would dare to bring him down over the issue.

WHEN WILL IT BE APPROVED?

The government accepted a PD demand that it be presented to parliament as a normal bill, rather than an emergency decree.

This means that, under Italy’s notoriously slow legislative procedures, it will not be passed before the summer and if no political deal can be struck to fast-track the bill, approval could come considerably later.

IS IT ALL ABOUT JOB CONTRACTS?

No. The government also wants to change the current complicated system of income support which is relatively generous for workers sent home from large industrial companies but which offers virtually nothing for everyone else.