Landslide in Italian Alps kills three

ROME (Reuters) - Three people were killed when a severe rainstorm in the Italian Alps caused a landslide that swept down a mountain and across roads and parking lots, authorities said on Wednesday.

The landslide occurred late on Tuesday near San Vito di Cadore, close to the ski resort town of Cortina d‘Ampezzo.

The corpses of a Polish man as well as a teenage girl and another man whose nationalities were not given were dug out of the debris on Wednesday, said Luca Cari, spokesman for Italy’s national fire department. No one is known to be missing.

“We are continuing the search, but we hope we don’t find any other bodies,” Cari told Reuters.

Italy’s hills and mountains are prone to landslides. Last year there were 211 major slides that claimed 14 lives, according to agriculture lobby Coldiretti.