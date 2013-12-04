FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy vote ruling does not affect current parliament-source
December 4, 2013 / 7:19 PM / 4 years ago

Italy vote ruling does not affect current parliament-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The ruling by Italy’s constitutional court rejecting elements of the current electoral law does not affect the status of the current parliament because all its decisions are forward-looking, a source close to the court said on Wednesday.

“Absolutely not,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “The sentence will only take effect after it is formally published and it is not retroactive.”

A number of opposition politicians had argued that a decision by the constitutional court to overturn the electoral law would invalidate the results of the last election and force an immediate return the polls.

The court ruled that the current law, which ensures a heavy majority to the largest party irrespective of how many votes it wins, breached the constitution because it sets no minimum threshold and thus potentially allows a party with only a tiny lead over its rivals to control parliament.

It also ruled that the so-called “blocked lists”, which do not allow voters to choose individual candidates from party lists, were unconstitutional.

Reporting by Valentina Consiglio

