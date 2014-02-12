Italy's Letta says meeting with Renzi on his future was 'frank'

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Wednesday made no attempt to disguise the differences of opinion with his party leader Matteo Renzi after an hour-long meeting between the two over the future of Letta’s government.

“The meeting was, erm, what do you say in these cases, frank,” Letta told reporters. “Each of us set out his assessment, when you discus, it’s always positive,” he added.

There is widespread speculation that Renzi will call on his Democratic Party to withdraw its support from Letta at a party meeting on Thursday so that Renzi can become prime minister.