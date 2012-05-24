FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Red Brigades letter "denies planting school bomb"
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 24, 2012 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

Red Brigades letter "denies planting school bomb"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A letter purporting to be from Italy’s radical left-wing Red Brigades denies that the group, responsible for numerous attacks in the 1970s, planted a bomb that killed a schoolgirl in Brindisi last week, the ANSA news agency said on Thursday.

“Our targets certainly are not students and workers,” read the letter, which ANSA said it had received.

“Fighters target others: Bosses, the governing class, bankers and prostitutes of the state.”

ANSA said the letter appeared to have been signed by a Red Brigades cell and contained the group’s five-pointed star logo, but that authorities had not verified its authenticity.

The Red Brigades were responsible for numerous attacks in the 1970s, including the kidnapping and murder of former Christian Democrat prime minister Aldo Moro in 1978.

The group has been revived several times, and murdered government labor adviser Marco Biagi in 2002.

Public frustration is running high in Italy with a program of spending cuts and labor and pension reforms aimed at averting a debt crisis and stimulating growth.

President Giorgio Napolitano warned on Wednesday that Italy risked falling back into the kind of political violence that scarred it during the 1970s.

Investigators have yet to determine who was responsible for Saturday’s bombing outside a school in Brindisi, in which a 16-year-old girl was killed and 10 other people were injured.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.