a year ago
EU food authority receives letter bomb in Italy: police
June 7, 2016 / 3:18 PM / a year ago

EU food authority receives letter bomb in Italy: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARMA, Italy (Reuters) - The European Food Safety Authority in Parma, Italy, received a package with explosive material on Tuesday which a local bomb squad destroyed, police said.

A worker in the authority's mail room called police after discovering a suspicious, book-sized package addressed to an employee who no longer worked at the authority, a police spokeswoman said.

The package contained a small amount of a powdered explosive material that was enough to maim, she said.

Two floors of the building where the authority is housed were temporarily evacuated while the bomb was neutralized la Repubblica newspaper's website said.

Reporting by Valentina Accardo in Parma, writing by Steve Scherer in Rome; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
