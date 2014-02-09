Italian police recapture mobster who fled after gunfight

ROME (Reuters) - Italian police recaptured a suspected mafia mobster on Sunday after he escaped from police custody in a gunfight in which his brother was killed.

Domenico Cutri was found “with a loaded pistol by his side” in a hideout near Milan, police said. A suspected accomplice was also arrested at the scene.

Cutri, who is suspected of ties to the Calabria-based ‘Ndrangheta mafia and was serving a life sentence for planning a murder, was sprung from a transport van on the way to a court hearing on Monday by masked men who blinded police officers with pepper spray and took a bystander hostage, media reported.

In the ensuing gunfight, Cutri’s brother Antonino was shot and later died of his injuries, according to news reports which likened the shootout near Milan to a scene from the Wild West.

Cutri’s mother had urged her son to run and not turn himself in, telling the Corriere della Sera newspaper that: “Otherwise ‘Nino died for nothing.”