Merkel says backs growth package for EU
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
#Business News
June 22, 2012 / 2:24 PM / 5 years ago

Merkel says backs growth package for EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel threw her support on Friday behind a growth package worth 130 billion euros, or one percent of EU gross domestic product, following talks with other key European leaders on reviving the continent’s economy.

“I absolutely agree with what everyone else here has said - to devote one percent of the GDP of the European area additionally to growth, to efficiency in growth and to investment,” she told a joint news conference in Rome with the leaders of France, Italy and Spain

“That is a genuine signal that we need,” she added.

Reporting by Rome and Berlin bureau

