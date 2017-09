A woman walks past the Merrill Lynch logo outside their offices in the City of London March 6, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s financial police said on Thursday they had seized 15 million euros from Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) in Milan as part of a probe into alleged fraud against the city council of Verona.

The seizure was ordered by Verona prosecutors, a police spokesman said.

Merrill Lynch declined to comment.