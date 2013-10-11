Dozens dead in new migrant tragedy off Sicily: Coastguard

PALERMO, Sicily (Reuters) - Dozens of people were killed on Friday when a boat carrying migrants capsized south of Sicily, the Italian coastguard said.

It said an Italian navy ship in the area reported seeing dozens of dead, including women and children. Separately, the Italian news agency Ansa, citing unnamed sources, put the number of dead at least 50.

About 250 people were believed to be on board the ship. Many of the survivors were taken on board Italian and Maltese ships.