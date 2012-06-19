FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seven migrants missing off Italy coast: port official
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 19, 2012 / 11:15 AM / 5 years ago

Seven migrants missing off Italy coast: port official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Seven migrants are missing off the southeastern Italian coast after the small boat they were travelling in capsized, a port authority official said on Tuesday.

Four people have been rescued, the official said. Those rescued said there were 11 in total on the boat, including five Libyans, four Afghans and two Tunisians. It was still unclear where they departed from.

Police and the coast guard have sent boats and helicopters to the site where the boat capsized in the Strait of Otranto, between southern Italy and Albania.

Italy has borne the brunt of a crisis of clandestine immigration that has flared on and off in southern Europe for several years.

Tens of thousands of illegal migrants have made the crossing from North Africa, most risking the dangerous voyage in small, overcrowded fishing boats, and thousands have died as a result of shipwreck or harsh conditions at sea.

Reporting By Antonella Ciancio; Writing by Catherine Hornby; Editing by Jon Hemming

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.