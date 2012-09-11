FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eleven rescued after migrant boat sinks off Sicily
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 11, 2012 / 11:48 AM / in 5 years

Eleven rescued after migrant boat sinks off Sicily

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian police rescued 11 men clinging to the wreckage of a rubber motor boat after the vessel sank while they were attempting to sail from Tunisia to the island of Pantelleria, south of Sicily, coast guard and customs officials said on Tuesday.

A coast guard aircraft spotted the wreckage drifting about 20 miles north of Pantelleria late on Monday night and the 11 were picked up by a customs police vessel.

The men were taken to Pantelleria for medical checks after they spent two days in the water, the officials said.

The incident occurred after scores of people were rescued from a boat in trouble last week off the nearby island of Lampedusa, one of the main gateways into Italy for migrants seeking to reach Europe from North Africa.

At least one man died and dozens more people were reported missing after the rescue.

Thousands of refugees and would-be migrants have died attempting the Mediterranean Sea crossing from North Africa to Italy as a result of shipwreck, harsh conditions or lack of food and water. Italy has become the main focus of this seaborne migration to southern Europe over the past few years.

Reporting By Massimiliano Di Giorgio. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.