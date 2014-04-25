FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy rescues 1,800 more migrants from boats in rough seas
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 25, 2014 / 5:58 PM / 3 years ago

Italy rescues 1,800 more migrants from boats in rough seas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian navy and coastguard vessels have rescued around 1,800 more people from boats in rough seas off Sicily, authorities said on Friday, as the chronic migrant crisis continued around the southern island.

More than 20,000 migrants have arrived by sea in Italy though North Africa and the Middle East so far this year, adding to a movement of people which has intensified since the “Arab Spring” upheavals of 2011 and the civil war in Syria.

The Italian navy said a coastguard patrol aircraft spotted several boats in difficulty in the waters between Sicily and Tunisia on Thursday and a number of military and coastguard vessels went to the scene, as well as two civilian tugboats.

The latest arrivals come on top of more than 1,000 migrants picked up earlier in the week.

Italy has struggled for decades with a steady stream of migrants looking for a better life in Europe travelling in small, unsafe boats from North Africa to the tiny island of Lampedusa, midway between Tunisia and Sicily.

But the problem has ballooned since the breakdown of order in Libya opened up new opportunities for people-smugglers.

Italy set up a special marine task force dubbed Mare Nostrum last year after hundreds of people were drowned in two disasters near Lampedusa and has appealed for more help from the European Union to handle the arrivals.

With the approach of European parliamentary elections in May, the long-running emergency has gained increasing political prominence with the anti-immigration Northern League calling for the suspension of Mare Nostrum.

Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.