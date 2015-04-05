FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy rescues 1,500 migrants at sea in less than 24 hours
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon's HQ2
Why no city should want Amazon's HQ2
April 5, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Italy rescues 1,500 migrants at sea in less than 24 hours

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian navy and coast guard ships rescued around 1,500 migrants aboard five boats in the southern Mediterranean in less than 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

All of the migrants were rescued on Saturday by two coast guard ships and one navy ship in five separate operations, the coast guard said in a statement.

Three of the migrants’ boats were in difficulty and sent rescue requests via satellite phones while they were off the coast of Libya. The Italian vessels spotted the other two while heading for the others.

The migrants were all transboarded onto the Italian ships and were being taken to either the island of Lampedusa or ports in Sicily, the statement said.

About 170,000 migrants entered the European Union through Italy last year by way of the dangerous sea crossing organized by human traffickers, most departing from Libya. More than 3,000 perished.

During the first two months of this year, arrivals were up 43 percent versus the same period of 2014, officials have said.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
