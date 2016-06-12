FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's coastguard says 1,230 migrants rescued on Sunday
June 12, 2016 / 7:58 PM / a year ago

Italy's coastguard says 1,230 migrants rescued on Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s coastguard said on Sunday a total of 1,230 migrants had been picked up in nine rescue operations in the waters between Sicily and North Africa, with one dead body being recovered.

That brings the number of people saved at sea over the past four days to more than 4,000.

On Saturday, the coastguard said it had picked up 1,348 migrants in 11 rescue operations.

Italy is on the front line of Europe’s immigration crisis, which is now in its third year.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Louise Ireland

