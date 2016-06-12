FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's coast guard says over 1,300 migrants rescued at sea
June 11, 2016 / 8:11 PM / a year ago

Italy's coast guard says over 1,300 migrants rescued at sea

Migrants sit in their boat during a rescue operation by Italian navy ship Grecale (unseen) off the coast of Sicily, Italy, in this handout picture courtesy of the Italian Marina Militare released on May 6 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s coast guard said on Saturday it had picked up at sea 1,348 migrants in 11 rescue operations between Sicily and North Africa, bringing the total number of people saved over the past three days to more than 3,000.

Two thousand people were rescued on Thursday when the coast guard coordinated operations involving migrants traveling on 15 different boats.

Italy is on the front line of Europe’s immigration crisis, which is now in its third year. Almost 50,000 migrants have come ashore in Italy this year, about 10 percent less than the same period last year, according to the Interior Ministry.

Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Dominic Evans

