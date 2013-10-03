FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Around 20 more bodies found after Sicily migrant boat disaster
October 3, 2013

Around 20 more bodies found after Sicily migrant boat disaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian rescue divers have found some 20 bodies underwater near a boat carrying African migrants that caught fire and sank off the island of Lampedusa on Thursday, a coast guard official said, bringing the total of known dead to more than 100.

“The coast guard divers have begun inspections: they have found around 20 bodies around the boat at a depth of about 40 meters,” Floriana Segreto told Reuters.

She said divers were continuing the search.

Reporting by Antonella Cinelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey

