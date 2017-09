MILAN (Reuters) - The headquarters of the Milan city council was evacuated on Thursday due to a bomb alert, a spokesman for Milan mayor Giuliano Pisapia said.

The evacuation order followed an anonymous phone call to the police, Marco Dragone said. The entrance to the building was cordoned off while police carried out checks.

“All staff have been evacuated and the area around (city hall) Palazzo Marino has been cordoned off,” Dragone said.