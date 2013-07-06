FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian ministers asked to post salaries, assets online
July 6, 2013 / 6:59 PM / 4 years ago

Italian ministers asked to post salaries, assets online

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta looks on as he stands in the courtyard of Chigi Palace in Rome July 4, 2013. Letta said on Thursday he was confident that his fractious left-right coalition was on the right path after a meeting called to ease tensions over its halting progress on economic reforms. REUTERS/Tony Gentile (ITALY - Tags: POLITICS) - RTX11CPR

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s office said on Saturday it had asked all the ministers in his cabinet as well as junior government officials to declare their salaries and assets online in an effort to boost transparency.

It said in a statement that ministers, deputy ministers and undersecretaries in the left-right coalition government should publish their income and benefits related to their public administration roles as well as other assignments.

The former government of Mario Monti made a similar move last year while it was stepping up efforts to fight tax evasion. Those figures attracted so many visitors to the government’s site that it crashed temporarily.

Former Justice Minister Paola Severino come out on top of Monti’s government, declaring a salary of more than 7 million euros ($8.98 million) for her work as a lawyer in 2010. ($1 = 0.7792 euros)

Reporting By Catherine Hornby

