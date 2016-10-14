FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Monte dei Paschi board says CEO meets good repute criteria
October 14, 2016 / 4:06 PM / 10 months ago

Monte dei Paschi board says CEO meets good repute criteria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Marco Morelli gestures during a meeting in Milan November 11, 2011.Imagoeconomica

SIENA (Reuters) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) on Friday gave a clean bill of health to its newly appointed chief executive, Marco Morelli, saying he met good repute criteria for his position.

Morelli was appointed in the top position of Italy's third biggest bank, which is seeking to raise up to 5 billion euros in fresh funds from investors to avert the risk of being wound down, on Sept 14.

Less than a week before the bank had abruptly announced that his predecessor Fabrizio Viola was stepping down.

Morelli, a former chief financial officer at the Tuscan bank, was fined by the Bank of Italy in 2013 for his alleged role in misleading regulators over the true nature of a hybrid financial instrument the bank used to partially fund its acquisition of regional rival Antonveneta.

He denies any wrongdoing, is appealing the fine and a judicial investigation against him over the same allegations has been dropped.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Silvia Aloisi

