Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem arrives at a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium December 5, 2016.

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday that there must first be a bail-in for Italy's troubled Monte del Paschi before it can receive state aid, according to his spokesman.

"Those are the rules," the spokesman said.