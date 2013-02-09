FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Italy head calls for power to remove executives
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 9, 2013 / 11:02 AM / in 5 years

Bank of Italy head calls for power to remove executives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERGAMO, Italy (Reuters) - Bank of Italy Governor Vincenzo Visco called on Saturday for more powers for regulators to step in at troubled banks but defended his institution’s oversight of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) and said the bank was not at risk of failing.

Responding to criticism about banking oversight in the case of the Tuscan lender, Visco repeated that central bank supervisors had acted appropriately but asked for more powers to remove bank executives in exceptional cases.

“The supervisor should have the power to intervene when - based on solid evidence - it believes it is necessary to oppose the appointment of (banks’) executives or to remove them” Visco, who also sits on the European Central Bank governing council, said in a speech to a finance conference.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.