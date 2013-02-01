FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa sees no financial impact from Trani probe
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 1, 2013 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

Intesa sees no financial impact from Trani probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) on Friday said an Italian investigation into a series of derivative trades involved “negligible” deals carried out in 2010 that have no impact on its accounts.

Prosecutors in the southern town of Trani are investigating derivatives contracts made by the country’s three largest banks including troubled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), judicial sources said on Friday.

“Intesa Sanpaolo underlines that this investigation dates back to 2010 and regards the relations between subsidiary Banco di Napoli and some of its customers,” the bank said.

“The Intesa Sanpaolo Group, as always, has offered investigating authorities utmost cooperation, with full confidence in their action,” it said.

“The deals involved are negligible and have no material impact on the Group’s financial statements”, the bank said.

Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.