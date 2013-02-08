FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DBRS confirms Monte Paschi long term rating at "BBB"
February 8, 2013 / 10:59 AM / 5 years ago

DBRS confirms Monte Paschi long term rating at "BBB"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - DBRS Ratings Limited confirmed its long-term rating for Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI) at ‘BBB’ with a negative outlook, the troubled Italian lender said on Friday.

The short-term rating on debt and deposit was affirmed by `R-2 (mid)’ with a stable outlook.

The move came after the bank - at the center of a widening scandal because of concealed derivatives trades - said on Wednesday losses linked to three problematic derivative trades totaled 730 million euros, not far from preliminary estimates.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark

