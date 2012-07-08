Italy PM: include non-euro states in European integration

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti looks on next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference at Villa Madama in Rome July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Sunday that European integration should not only be based on the countries sharing the euro currency, but should also include other EU members such as Britain and Poland.

“I‘m a bit uncertain whether we should really try to pursue a more cohesive European economic and political process simply based on the euro zone,” Monti told a conference in Aix-en-Provence, in southern France.

“I know in France that is a widely held view, but I have reservations. It would be best not to isolate ourselves too much from the other parts of the European Union,” he said.

