FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's PM Monti vows to fight crime after school bombing
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 19, 2012 / 12:38 PM / in 5 years

Italy's PM Monti vows to fight crime after school bombing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, in the United States for a Group of Eight summit, said the government was determined to fight crime and prevent a return to the country’s “subversive tendencies” after a school bombing killed a 16-year-old girl and wounded at least seven others.

Monti, in a written statement, said the government would fight “all types of crime” and that it would seek to prevent a return to Italy’s violent and “subversive” past, marked by Mafia car bombings and politically motivated murders. He expressed his condolences to the family of the victim for the “vile act of murder,” and to everyone hurt in the attack.

Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Maria Golovnina

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.