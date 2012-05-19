Italy's PM Monti vows to fight crime after school bombing

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, in the United States for a Group of Eight summit, said the government was determined to fight crime and prevent a return to the country’s “subversive tendencies” after a school bombing killed a 16-year-old girl and wounded at least seven others.

Monti, in a written statement, said the government would fight “all types of crime” and that it would seek to prevent a return to Italy’s violent and “subversive” past, marked by Mafia car bombings and politically motivated murders. He expressed his condolences to the family of the victim for the “vile act of murder,” and to everyone hurt in the attack.