Italy center-left leader says situation "very, very worrying"
July 25, 2012 / 10:29 AM / 5 years ago

Italy center-left leader says situation "very, very worrying"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy is in a situation of great concern and the decisions of the last European Union summit aimed at limiting market turbulence must be implemented rapidly, the head of Italy’s center-left Democratic Party said on Wednesday after a meeting with Prime Minister Mario Monti.

The discussions had focused on “a very, very worrying general situation,” Pier Luigi Bersani told reporters following the meeting, adding “there is a need to follow up on the decisions of the European summit and of the state of alert that all institutions are facing”.

Reporting by Massmiliano Di Giorgio

