Italy PM Monti says intends to serve until 2013 election
#World News
October 29, 2012 / 2:48 PM / 5 years ago

Italy PM Monti says intends to serve until 2013 election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) and Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti speak before a joint news conference at Moncloa palace in Madrid October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti dismissed fears on Monday that his government could fall, after former premier Silvio Berlusconi said at the weekend that the center right could withdraw its support before elections next year.

Speaking at a news conference in Madrid with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Monti said he did not consider Berlusconi’s comments to be a threat to him and the unelected ministers in his technocrat government.

He said he and his colleagues had not sought office and were only serving a limited term. He indicated he intended to continue until elections expected in April.

“I think that the best thing for us to do is continue to work with a time horizon of spring 2013 as has always been our intention,” he said.

Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody

