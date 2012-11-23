FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy Monti declines comment on running for election
November 23, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

Italy Monti declines comment on running for election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti arrives at the EU council headquarters for an European Union leaders summit discussing the European Union's long-term budget in Brussels November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti declined to comment on Friday when asked for his reaction to remarks from President Giorgio Napolitano who said that Monti could not stand as a candidate in next year’s parliamentary election.

“I have no comment to make,” he said at a news conference after a European Council meeting in Brussels.

Napolitano said on Thursday that Monti’s status as Senator for Life meant he could not run for parliament, dampening growing speculation that the former European Commissioner could join a centrist force to contest the election, expected in March.

Reporting By James Mackenzie

