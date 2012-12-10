FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 10, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

Monti not currently considering whether to stand in elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday he is not currently considering whether to stand in elections early next year and that the market reaction to his plan to quit early should not be dramatized.

“I‘m not considering this particular issue at this stage. All my efforts are being devoted to the completion of the remaining time of the current government,” he told reporters in Oslo in reply to a question on whether he intended to run in an election expected in February.

“I understand market reactions, they need not be dramatized. I am very confident that the Italian elections, when they come, will give room to whatever coalition...the government will be, in my view, a highly responsible one,” Monti told a news conference.

Reporting By Luke Baker and Balazs Koranyi, writing by Catherine Hornby

