Two decades on, Suu Kyi finally collects Rome citizenship
October 27, 2013 / 7:00 PM / 4 years ago

Two decades on, Suu Kyi finally collects Rome citizenship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks to pupils at Wellington Park College in Belfast on her visit to the United Kingdom October 24, 2013 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

ROME (Reuters) - Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi finally collected her honorary citizenship of Rome on Sunday, 19 years after being offered the honor.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate, 68, spent most of two decades under house arrest after a military government ignored the results of a 1990 election won by her party.

“Nineteen years have passed since the giving of Roman citizenship to Aung San Suu Kyi. Today, finally we award it to a free woman,” Mayor Ignazio Marino wrote on Twitter.

The citizenship recognizes “her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights,” Marino’s office said.

The daughter of independence figure Aung San, Suu Kyi was elected to parliament last year as Myanmar opened up after years of authoritarian rule and international isolation.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
