Italy sends more troops to Naples after jump in killings
February 15, 2016 / 5:58 PM / 2 years ago

Italy sends more troops to Naples after jump in killings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAPLES, Italy (Reuters) - The Italian government sent 250 more troops to Naples on Monday to help fight an upsurge of violence in the crime-plagued city.

Local police are struggling to bring order to the Naples area, where 12 people have been killed this year in murders linked to a mob turf war.

“From today, 250 soldiers will take part in high-impact operations in Naples,” Interior Minister Angelino Alfano said in a statement.

About 900 soldiers are already assigned to security operations in Naples but local officials had called for further help following the wave of killings, including three last week.

The reinforcements’ mission will be to quell the gang warfare and battle the growing criminality, Alfano said.

Naples justice officials have blamed the violence in part on their success in arresting older, well-established bosses of the Camorra crime organization. This has left a power vacuum which younger, more ruthless mobsters are looking to fill.

Reporting by Amalia De Simone, Writing by Crispian Balmer

